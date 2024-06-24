যেভাবে টি-টোয়েন্টি বিশ্বকাপের সেমিফাইনাল খেলতে পারে বাংলাদেশ

যেভাবে টি-টোয়েন্টি বিশ্বকাপের সেমিফাইনাল খেলতে পারে বাংলাদেশ
২০২৪ টি-টোয়েন্টি বিশ্বকাপে এখনও টিকে আছে বাংলাদেশ। বেঁচে আছে সেমিফাইনাল খেলার স্বপ্নও। তবে তার জন্য মেলাতে হবে নানান সমীকরণ।
