বাংলাদেশের ১৮তম সেনাপ্রধানের দায়িত্ব নিয়েছেন জেনারেল ওয়াকার-উজ-জামান

ভিডিও

23 June, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 05:58 pm

বাংলাদেশ সেনাবাহিনীর প্রধান হিসেবে দায়িত্ব নিয়েছেন জেনারেল ওয়াকার-উজ-জামান। আগামী ৩ বছর এ দায়িত্ব পালন করবেন তিনি। 

