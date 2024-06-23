বাংলাদেশের ১৮তম সেনাপ্রধানের দায়িত্ব নিয়েছেন জেনারেল ওয়াকার-উজ-জামান

বাংলাদেশের ১৮তম সেনাপ্রধানের দায়িত্ব নিয়েছেন জেনারেল ওয়াকার-উজ-জামান
বাংলাদেশ সেনাবাহিনীর প্রধান হিসেবে দায়িত্ব নিয়েছেন জেনারেল ওয়াকার-উজ-জামান। আগামী ৩ বছর এ দায়িত্ব পালন করবেন তিনি।
বাংলাদেশ সেনাবাহিনীর প্রধান হিসেবে দায়িত্ব নিয়েছেন জেনারেল ওয়াকার-উজ-জামান। আগামী ৩ বছর এ দায়িত্ব পালন করবেন তিনি।
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.