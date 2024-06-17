দুবাই লেবার কমিউনিটি মার্কেটের ৮০ শতাংশই বাংলাদেশি ব্যবসায়ী

17 June, 2024, 10:00 pm
17 June, 2024, 10:00 pm
দুবাই লেবার কমিউনিটি মার্কেটে ৪ শতাধিক দোকান আছে।  এখানে ব্যবসায়ী এবং কর্মরতদের মধ্যে ৮০ ভাগই বাংলাদেশি। তাই স্থানীয়দের কাছে এটি বাঙালি মার্কেট নামেও পরিচিত। 

