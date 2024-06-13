যে কারণে রাফসানের বিরুদ্ধে গ্রেপ্তারি পরোয়ানা

13 June, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2024, 07:16 pm

যে কারণে রাফসানের বিরুদ্ধে গ্রেপ্তারি পরোয়ানা

13 June, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2024, 07:16 pm

গ্রেফতারি পরোয়ানা জারি হয়েছে জনপ্রিয় কনটেন্ট ক্রিয়েটর রাফসান দ্য ছোট ভাইয়ের বিরুদ্ধে।  বৃহস্পতিবার বিশুদ্ধ খাদ্য আদালতের এ আদেশ দেন।

