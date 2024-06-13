যে কারণে রাফসানের বিরুদ্ধে গ্রেপ্তারি পরোয়ানা

যে কারণে রাফসানের বিরুদ্ধে গ্রেপ্তারি পরোয়ানা
গ্রেফতারি পরোয়ানা জারি হয়েছে জনপ্রিয় কনটেন্ট ক্রিয়েটর রাফসান দ্য ছোট ভাইয়ের বিরুদ্ধে। বৃহস্পতিবার বিশুদ্ধ খাদ্য আদালতের এ আদেশ দেন।
