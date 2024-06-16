দেড় হাজার বর্গফুটে শখের ছাদ বাগানে মিষ্টি আঙ্গুর

দেড় হাজার বর্গফুটে শখের ছাদ বাগানে মিষ্টি আঙ্গুর
ছাদের আয়তন দেড় হাজার বর্গফুট। তার উপর লাগানো মাচায় ঝুলছে থোকা থোকা আঙুর। এক বা দুই জাতের নয়; রয়েছে দেশি-বিদেশি ৫৫ জাতের আঙুর।
ছাদের আয়তন দেড় হাজার বর্গফুট। তার উপর লাগানো মাচায় ঝুলছে থোকা থোকা আঙুর। এক বা দুই জাতের নয়; রয়েছে দেশি-বিদেশি ৫৫ জাতের আঙুর।
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.