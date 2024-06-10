বাংলাদেশ থেকে দেড় হাজার বাইক রাইডার নেবে দুবাই

10 June, 2024, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2024, 11:00 pm

10 June, 2024, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2024, 11:00 pm

ভিসা জটিলতার মধ্যে বাংলাদেশিদের জন্য সম্ভাবনার দ্বার উন্মোচন করলো দুবাই। বাংলাদেশ মিশনের কাছে ৯শ বাইক রাইডার চেয়েছে দুবাই ট্যাক্সি।

