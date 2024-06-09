খাদ্য নিরাপত্তা নিশ্চিতে কোনো উদ্যোগ নেই: সিপিডি
২০২৪-২৫ অর্থবছরের বাজেটে কালো টাকা সাদা করার সুযোগ রাখাকে নৈতিক ও অর্থনৈতিক দুইভাবেই অলাভজনক বলে উল্লেখ করেছে সিপিডি। সামাজিক নিরাপত্তায় বরাদ্দের বিভিন্ন খাত নিয়েও সমালোচনা করে গবেষণা সংস্থাটি।
