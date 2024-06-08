বিশ্বসাহিত্য কেন্দ্রে চলছে দুর্লভ বইয়ের প্রদর্শনী

ভিডিও

08 June, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2024, 05:02 pm

বিশ্বসাহিত্য কেন্দ্রে চলছে দুর্লভ বইয়ের প্রদর্শনী

08 June, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2024, 05:02 pm

বিশ্ব সাহিত্য কেন্দ্রের আর্ট গ্যালারিতে "Paradise and papers: let there be books" শিরোনামে একটি ব্যতিক্রমী প্রদর্শনীর আয়োজন করেছে বইয়ের জাহাজ নামের একটি প্রতিষ্ঠান।

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

MOST VIEWED

Most Read

1
বিনোদন

‘কৃষকদের অসম্মান করায়’ বিমানবন্দরে কঙ্গনাকে চড় মেরে সাসপেন্ড হওয়া কে এই কুলবিন্দর কউর?

2
অর্থনীতি

মেগা প্রকল্প: মেট্রোরেলের দুই প্রকল্পের বরাদ্দ কমেছে, বেড়েছে একটিতে

3
বিনোদন

কঙ্গনাকে চড় মেরে সাসপেন্ড নিরাপত্তা কর্মী!

4
বাংলাদেশ

বেনজীর আহমেদ কি ১৫ শতাংশ কর দিয়ে অবৈধ সম্পদ বৈধ করতে পারবেন?

5
অর্থনীতি

‘পরিপক্বতার অভাব দেখে নিরাশ হয়েছি’: বাজেটোত্তর সংবাদ সম্মেলনে যেসব প্রশ্ন শুনে ক্ষুব্ধ হলেন অর্থমন্ত্রী

6
বাংলাদেশ

নাঈমুল ইসলাম খান প্রধানমন্ত্রীর প্রেস সচিব, প্রজ্ঞাপন জারি