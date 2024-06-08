বিশ্বসাহিত্য কেন্দ্রে চলছে দুর্লভ বইয়ের প্রদর্শনী

বিশ্বসাহিত্য কেন্দ্রে চলছে দুর্লভ বইয়ের প্রদর্শনী
বিশ্ব সাহিত্য কেন্দ্রের আর্ট গ্যালারিতে "Paradise and papers: let there be books" শিরোনামে একটি ব্যতিক্রমী প্রদর্শনীর আয়োজন করেছে বইয়ের জাহাজ নামের একটি প্রতিষ্ঠান।
