গাজা-ইউক্রেনে হামলা বন্ধের দাবিতে নেদারল্যান্ডসের আমস্টারডাম শহরে বিক্ষোভ

ভিডিও

03 June, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2024, 10:30 pm

গাজা-ইউক্রেনে হামলা বন্ধের দাবিতে নেদারল্যান্ডসের আমস্টারডাম শহরে বিক্ষোভ

03 June, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2024, 10:30 pm

খোলা সড়কে বাদ্যযন্ত্রের তালে তালে জানানো হচ্ছে প্রতিবাদ। দেয়া হচ্ছে, নানা স্লোগান। নেদারল্যান্ডসের আমস্টারডাম শহরের কেন্দ্রে চলছে এই বিক্ষোভ।

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

MOST VIEWED

Most Read

1
বাংলাদেশ

ইউনিভার্সিটি অব দ্য আর্টস লন্ডনের সম্মানসূচক ডক্টরেট ফিরিয়ে দিলেন আলোকচিত্রী শহিদুল আলম

2
বাংলাদেশ

ভাওয়াল রিসোর্টের মালিকের বিরুদ্ধে মামলা, সমন জারি 

3
বাংলাদেশ

চট্টগ্রামে ইসলামী ব্যাংকের লকার থেকে গ্রাহকের ১৪৯ ভরি সোনা ‘গায়েব’

4
বাংলাদেশ

ঢাকাসহ দেশের বিভিন্ন এলাকায় ৫ মাত্রার ভূমিকম্প

5
অর্থনীতি

জুস, এলইডি বাল্ব থেকে শুরু করে হোম অ্যাপ্লায়েন্স—১৩ পণ্যে বাড়ছে ভ্যাট

6
বাংলাদেশ

সৌরশক্তি যেভাবে ঘূর্ণিঝড়ের সময়েও চর আব্দুল্লাহর বাসিন্দাদের যোগাযোগের মধ্যে রেখেছিল