ভবিষ্যতে কর অব্যাহতি আরও কমানোর পরামর্শ অর্থনীতিবিদের
২০২৪-২৫ অর্থবছরের বাজেটে কর অব্যাহত কমতে পারে ১৫ হাজার কোটি টাকা। এতে মোট ছাড়ের পরিমাণ নামতে পারে ১ লাখ ৬৩ হাজার কোটি টাকায়।
