স্যামসাং ইলেক্ট্রনিক্সে প্রথমবারের মতো পূর্ণ দিবস কর্মবিরতির ঘোষণা

ভিডিও

30 May, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 01:26 pm

স্যামসাং ইলেক্ট্রনিক্সে প্রথমবারের মতো পূর্ণ দিবস কর্মবিরতির ঘোষণা

30 May, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 01:26 pm

বেতন বৃদ্ধির দাবিতে ৭ জুন ধর্মঘটের ঘোষণা দিয়েছে দ্য ন্যাশনাল স্যামসাং ইলেক্ট্রনিক্স ইউনিয়ন। অন্তত ২৮ হাজার সদস্য রয়েছে এই শ্রমিক ইউনিয়নের।

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

MOST VIEWED

Most Read

1
অর্থনীতি

২০২৩ সালে বাংলাদেশের বিদেশি বিনিয়োগের ৭০ শতাংশই ভারতে

2
খেলা

‘গত ২৫ বছরে বাংলাদেশের ক্রিকেট এগোয়নি’

3
বাংলাদেশ

জুলাই থেকে পানির দাম ১০% বাড়ালো ঢাকা ওয়াসা

4
ফিচার

আফসানার স্কাইডাইভিং, স্নোবোর্ডিং, দুঃসাহসিক অ্যাডভেঞ্চার—সবই শাড়ি পরে

5
আন্তর্জাতিক

কাক মোট চার পর্যন্ত গুনতে পারে: নতুন গবেষণা

6
বাংলাদেশ

র‌্যাবের নতুন মহাপরিচালক ব্যারিস্টার মো. হারুন অর রশিদ