স্যামসাং ইলেক্ট্রনিক্সে প্রথমবারের মতো পূর্ণ দিবস কর্মবিরতির ঘোষণা
বেতন বৃদ্ধির দাবিতে ৭ জুন ধর্মঘটের ঘোষণা দিয়েছে দ্য ন্যাশনাল স্যামসাং ইলেক্ট্রনিক্স ইউনিয়ন। অন্তত ২৮ হাজার সদস্য রয়েছে এই শ্রমিক ইউনিয়নের।
বেতন বৃদ্ধির দাবিতে ৭ জুন ধর্মঘটের ঘোষণা দিয়েছে দ্য ন্যাশনাল স্যামসাং ইলেক্ট্রনিক্স ইউনিয়ন। অন্তত ২৮ হাজার সদস্য রয়েছে এই শ্রমিক ইউনিয়নের।
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.