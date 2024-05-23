তহবিল সংকটে লেবাননের ফিলিস্তিনি শরণার্থী ক্যাম্প

23 May, 2024, 10:00 am
23 May, 2024, 10:00 am
ফিলিস্তিনি শরনার্থীদের জন্য জাতিসংঘের প্রধান ত্রাণ সরবরাহকারী সংস্থা ইউএনআরডব্লিউএ। সংস্থাটির তহবিল ফুরিয়ে আসছে।

