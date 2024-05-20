নেতানিয়াহুর যুদ্ধকালীন মন্ত্রিসভায় ভাঙনের সুর

ভিডিও

20 May, 2024, 12:00 am
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 12:00 am

নেতানিয়াহুর যুদ্ধকালীন মন্ত্রিসভায় ভাঙনের সুর

20 May, 2024, 12:00 am
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 12:00 am

নতুন করে ঝামেলায় পড়েছেন ইসরায়েলের প্রধানমন্ত্রী বেনিয়ামিন নেতানিয়াহু। এবার খোদ তাঁর মন্ত্রিসভায় ভাঙন দেখা দিয়েছে।

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

MOST VIEWED

Most Read

1
বাংলাদেশ

ট্যুরিস্ট ভিসায় ৩ দিন ভারত ভ্রমণ করতে পারবেন না বাংলাদেশিরা

2
বাংলাদেশ

তাপপ্রবাহের মধ্যেই ঘূর্ণিঝড়ের পূর্বাভাস দিল আবহাওয়া অফিস

3
বাংলাদেশ

৭২ লাখ টাকা জরিমানা দিয়ে চট্টগ্রাম বন্দর ছাড়ল লাইবেরিয়ান জাহাজ

4
মতামত

কৃষি অর্থনীতির নীরব বন্ধু বাংলার প্যাঁচারা

5
আন্তর্জাতিক

২৬ বছর পর প্রতিবেশীর ভূগর্ভস্থ গুদাম থেকে জীবিত পাওয়া গেল আলজেরিয়ান ব্যক্তিকে

6
আন্তর্জাতিক

কর্মীদের ৮ মাসের বেতনের সমান বোনাস দিচ্ছে বিশ্বের সেরা এই বিমান সংস্থা