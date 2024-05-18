ইসরায়েল-গাজা যুদ্ধ কোথায় যাচ্ছে, কী করবেন নেতানিয়াহু?

ভিডিও

18 May, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 07:58 pm

ইসরায়েল-গাজা যুদ্ধ কোথায় যাচ্ছে, কী করবেন নেতানিয়াহু?

18 May, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 07:58 pm

ইসরায়েলের বিপক্ষে এখন সুর তুলেছে বিশ্ব পরাশক্তির দুই ক্ষমতাধর দেশ রাশিয়া-চীন। কানাডা-স্পেনসহ পশ্চিমা অনেক দেশকেও ফিলিস্তিনের পক্ষ নিয়ে কথা বলতে দেখা গেছে।

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

MOST VIEWED

Most Read

1
বাংলাদেশ

ট্যুরিস্ট ভিসায় ৩ দিন ভারত ভ্রমণ করতে পারবেন না বাংলাদেশিরা

2
আন্তর্জাতিক

‘অসহনীয় মানসিক যন্ত্রণার’ জন্য স্বেচ্ছামৃত্যুর অনুমতি পেলেন ডাচ যুবতী

3
বাংলাদেশ

৭২ লাখ টাকা জরিমানা দিয়ে চট্টগ্রাম বন্দর ছাড়ল লাইবেরিয়ান জাহাজ

4
বাংলাদেশ

তাপপ্রবাহের মধ্যেই ঘূর্ণিঝড়ের পূর্বাভাস দিল আবহাওয়া অফিস

5
আন্তর্জাতিক

মিশরের পিরামিড তৈরির রহস্য উন্মোচনের দাবি বিজ্ঞানীদের

6
অর্থনীতি

মোবাইল, ফ্রিজ, এসি, এলপি গ্যাসের সিলিন্ডারে ভ্যাট বাড়ানোর পরিকল্পনা এনবিআরের