সংকট সমাধানে চীনের প্রস্তাবে রাজি পুতিন
রাশিয়া-ইউক্রেন যুদ্ধের শান্তিপূর্ণ সমাধান চান রুশ প্রেসিডেন্ট ভ্লাদিমির পুতিন। এ জন্য চীন যে প্রস্তাব দিয়েছে তা মানতে রাজি আছে রাশিয়া।
