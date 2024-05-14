টি-টোয়েন্টি বিশ্বকাপের বাংলাদেশ দল ঘোষণা চলছে

টি-টোয়েন্টি বিশ্বকাপের বাংলাদেশ দল ঘোষণা চলছে
টি-টোয়েন্টি বিশ্বকাপ-২০২৪ এর জন্য বাংলাদেশ দল ঘোষণা করছে বিসিবি। মিরপুরে বিসিবি ভবনে এই স্কোয়াড ঘোষণা করা হচ্ছে। আসছে ২ জুন থেকে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে শুরু হচ্ছে এবারের বিশ্বকাপ।
