পুতিন কী তৃতীয় বিশ্বযুদ্ধের ইঙ্গিত দিলেন?

পুতিন কী তৃতীয় বিশ্বযুদ্ধের ইঙ্গিত দিলেন?
ইউক্রেনে ন্যাটো সেনা পাঠালে তা অত্যন্ত বিপজ্জনক হয়ে দাঁড়াবে। রুশ প্রেসিডেন্ট ভ্লাদিমির পুতিন বলেছেন, এ পরিস্থিতি হলে তা তৃতীয় বিশ্বযুদ্ধে গড়াতে পারে।
