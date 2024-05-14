পুতিন কী তৃতীয় বিশ্বযুদ্ধের ইঙ্গিত দিলেন?

ভিডিও

14 May, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 01:56 pm

পুতিন কী তৃতীয় বিশ্বযুদ্ধের ইঙ্গিত দিলেন?

14 May, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 01:56 pm

ইউক্রেনে ন্যাটো সেনা পাঠালে তা অত্যন্ত বিপজ্জনক হয়ে দাঁড়াবে। রুশ প্রেসিডেন্ট ভ্লাদিমির পুতিন বলেছেন, এ পরিস্থিতি হলে তা তৃতীয় বিশ্বযুদ্ধে গড়াতে পারে। 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

MOST VIEWED

Most Read

1
অর্থনীতি

খোলাবাজারেও ডলারের দর ঠিক করে দিলো বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক

2
অর্থনীতি

আজ আকুর বিল পরিশোধের পর রিজার্ভ আরও ১.৬ বিলিয়ন ডলার কমবে

3
বাংলাদেশ

যানজট নিরসনে ‘গেইট-লক’ ব্যবস্থা চালুর প্রথমদিনে যা দেখা গেল

4
ফিচার

নোয়া: গর্বের সাথে ‘মেইড ইন বাংলাদেশ’কে বুকে ধারণ করে যারা

5
আন্তর্জাতিক

তিনি মা দিবস প্রবর্তন করেন—তারপর বাকি জীবন এর বিরুদ্ধে প্রচার চালিয়েছেন

6
বাংলাদেশ

মিথ্যা ঘোষণায় রেঞ্জ রোভার-বিএমডব্লিউ আমদানি: অটো মিউজিয়ামকে জরিমানা