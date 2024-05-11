জার্মানির পরিবেশবাদীদের আন্দোলনের মুখে টেসলার ‘গিগাফ্যাক্টরি’

11 May, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2024, 06:34 pm

জার্মানিতে পরিবেশবাদীদের বিরোধিতার মুখে পড়েছে টেসলা। তাই 'গিগাফ্যাক্টরি' নামের কারখানাটি সম্প্রসারণের উদ্যোগ নিয়েও আগাতে পারছেনা তারা।

