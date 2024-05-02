যেকোনো দেশে হামলা চালানোর সক্ষমতা আছে যে পাঁচটি দেশের
মাত্র পাঁচটি দেশের বিশ্বের যেকোনো স্থানে হামলা চালানোর সক্ষমতা রয়েছে। দেশগুলো হলো রাশিয়া, যুক্তরাষ্ট্র, চীন, যুক্তরাজ্য ও ফ্রান্স।
