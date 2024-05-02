অফলাইনেও ফাইল শেয়ারিং সুবিধা আনছে হোয়াটসঅ্যাপ

অফলাইনেও ফাইল শেয়ারিং সুবিধা আনছে হোয়াটসঅ্যাপ
শিগগির অফলাইনে ছবি ও ভিডিও শেয়ারিং সুবিধা সম্বলিত ফিচার আসছে হোয়াটসঅ্যাপে। এর মাধ্যমে মাধ্যমে স্মার্টফোনে ইন্টারনেট না থাকলেও হোয়াটসঅ্যাপে ছবি-ভিডিও পাঠানো যাবে।
শিগগির অফলাইনে ছবি ও ভিডিও শেয়ারিং সুবিধা সম্বলিত ফিচার আসছে হোয়াটসঅ্যাপে। এর মাধ্যমে মাধ্যমে স্মার্টফোনে ইন্টারনেট না থাকলেও হোয়াটসঅ্যাপে ছবি-ভিডিও পাঠানো যাবে।
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.