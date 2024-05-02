অফলাইনেও ফাইল শেয়ারিং সুবিধা আনছে হোয়াটসঅ্যাপ

ভিডিও

02 May, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 02 May, 2024, 11:03 am

শিগগির অফলাইনে ছবি ও ভিডিও শেয়ারিং সুবিধা সম্বলিত ফিচার আসছে হোয়াটসঅ্যাপে। এর মাধ্যমে মাধ্যমে স্মার্টফোনে ইন্টারনেট না থাকলেও হোয়াটসঅ্যাপে ছবি-ভিডিও পাঠানো যাবে।

