মিরপুরে ৪টি অবৈধ গ্যাস সংযোগ বিচ্ছিন্ন করেছে তিতাস
রাজধানীর মিরপুরে বকেয়া বিল ও অবৈধ সংযোগ বিচ্ছিন্ন করতে অভিযান চালিয়েছে তিতাস গ্যাস কর্তৃপক্ষ। অভিযানে ২টি বাড়ির ৪টি অবৈধ গ্যাসের সংযোগ বিছিন্ন করা হয়েছে।
