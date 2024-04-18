নীলফামারীতে প্রতিদিন বিক্রি হয় কোটি টাকার মরিচ

ভিডিও

18 April, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 18 April, 2024, 09:00 am

নীলফামারীর ডোমার উপজেলায় পীর সাহেবের হাটের অবস্থান।  এই হাটে ভরা মৌসুমে প্রতিদিন বিক্রি হয় অন্তত ৮-১০ হাজার মণ মরিচ। যার বাজার মূল্য ৭০ লাখ থেকে দেড় কোটি টাকা।

