নীলফামারীতে প্রতিদিন বিক্রি হয় কোটি টাকার মরিচ

নীলফামারীতে প্রতিদিন বিক্রি হয় কোটি টাকার মরিচ
নীলফামারীর ডোমার উপজেলায় পীর সাহেবের হাটের অবস্থান। এই হাটে ভরা মৌসুমে প্রতিদিন বিক্রি হয় অন্তত ৮-১০ হাজার মণ মরিচ। যার বাজার মূল্য ৭০ লাখ থেকে দেড় কোটি টাকা।
