বাংলাদেশে গরুর মাংস রপ্তানির প্রস্তাব দিয়েছে ব্রাজিল

ভিডিও

16 April, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2024, 04:07 pm

বাংলাদেশে গরুর মাংস রপ্তানির প্রস্তাব দিয়েছে ব্রাজিল

16 April, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2024, 04:07 pm

ব্রাজিলের পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী বাংলাদেশে গরুর মাংস রপ্তানির প্রস্তাব দিলে, কথা ছলে জীবিত গরুর চাহিদার কথা বলেছিলেন বাণিজ্য প্রতিমন্ত্রী আহসানুল ইসলাম টিটু।

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

MOST VIEWED

Most Read

1
আন্তর্জাতিক

‘দুঃখিত, কিন্তু ইরান এখানে আগ্রাসী ভূমিকা পালন করেনি’

2
অর্থনীতি

আর কোন ব্যাংকের একীভূত হওয়ার সিদ্ধান্ত নয়: বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক

3
অর্থনীতি

একীভূতকরণের খবরে ইউসিবির শেয়ারের দাম বেড়েছে, কমেছে ন্যাশনাল ব্যাংকের শেয়ারের দাম

4
আন্তর্জাতিক

'ট্রু প্রমিস': কেন এবং কীভাবে ইসরায়েলের ওপর এত বড় হামলা চালাল ইরান?

5
ফিচার

‘ভিলেজ অব চিটাগং ১৮৩৭’: একটি ঐতিহাসিক দাঙ্গা এবং পেন্সিলে আঁকা ছবির গল্প

6
আন্তর্জাতিক

ইসরায়েল, ইরান এবং গাজা নিয়ে শেষ ফয়সালা!