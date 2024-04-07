দুবাইয়ে বাংলাদেশি তৈরি পোশাকের বাজার তৈরির চেষ্টা

ভিডিও

07 April, 2024, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2024, 11:00 pm

সংযুক্ত আরব আমিরাতে আউটলেট চালু করেছে বেশ কয়েকটি দেশীয় প্রতিষ্ঠান। আসন্ন ঈদ উপলক্ষ্যে দেশটিতে বাড়াচ্ছে বাংলাদেশি পোশাকের সরবরাহ।
 

