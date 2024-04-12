রোবটের সাহায্যে কি মানুষের কর্মক্ষমতা বাড়বে?

ভিডিও

12 April, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 12 April, 2024, 11:00 am

রোবটের সাহায্যে কি মানুষের কর্মক্ষমতা বাড়বে?

12 April, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 12 April, 2024, 11:00 am

মানুষের শারীরিক সীমাবদ্ধতা কাটিয়ে উঠতে রোবোটিক্স গবেষকরা কিছু যন্ত্রপাতি ডিজাইন করছেন; যা স্বাস্থ্যসেবা ও আমাদের কর্মপদ্ধতিতে বিপ্লব ঘটাতে পারে।

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

MOST VIEWED

Most Read

1
বাংলাদেশ

সদরঘাটে লঞ্চ দুর্ঘটনায় ৫ জন নিহত, আটক ৫

2
আন্তর্জাতিক

সারার টিকে থাকা: শেষ ইহুদি সূচিকর্মের দোকান!

3
বাংলাদেশ

শতকোটি টাকার ব্যবসায় অশনি সংকেত, যাত্রীর জন্য হাহাকার লঞ্চঘাটে

4
আন্তর্জাতিক

আমরা কেন মারা যাই? বার্ধক্য ও অমরত্ব নিয়ে নোবেলজয়ী বিজ্ঞানীর সাক্ষাৎকার

5
ফিচার

এয়ার ট্রাফিক কন্ট্রোলার: বিমানজট ছাড়ান তারা

6
বাংলাদেশ

বাড়তি ভাড়া চাওয়া চালক-সহকারীকে যাত্রীরা পিটিয়ে মারেনি, মৃত্যুর ভিন্ন কারণই জানাল পুলিশ