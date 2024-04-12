রোবটের সাহায্যে কি মানুষের কর্মক্ষমতা বাড়বে?

রোবটের সাহায্যে কি মানুষের কর্মক্ষমতা বাড়বে?
মানুষের শারীরিক সীমাবদ্ধতা কাটিয়ে উঠতে রোবোটিক্স গবেষকরা কিছু যন্ত্রপাতি ডিজাইন করছেন; যা স্বাস্থ্যসেবা ও আমাদের কর্মপদ্ধতিতে বিপ্লব ঘটাতে পারে।
মানুষের শারীরিক সীমাবদ্ধতা কাটিয়ে উঠতে রোবোটিক্স গবেষকরা কিছু যন্ত্রপাতি ডিজাইন করছেন; যা স্বাস্থ্যসেবা ও আমাদের কর্মপদ্ধতিতে বিপ্লব ঘটাতে পারে।
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.