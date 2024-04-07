আগামী বাজেটে খাদ্য মূল্যস্ফীতি নিয়ন্ত্রণের লক্ষ্য সরকারের

আগামী বাজেটে খাদ্য মূল্যস্ফীতি নিয়ন্ত্রণের লক্ষ্য সরকারের
২০২৪-২৫ অর্থবছরের জন্য ৭ লাখ ৯৬ হাজার ৯০০ কোটি টাকার বাজেটের রূপরেখা চূড়ান্ত করেছে অর্থ মন্ত্রণালয়। যা জিডিপির ১৪ দশমিক ২০ শতাংশ।
