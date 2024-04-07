বিপদের বন্ধু স্মার্ট ডিভাইস অ্যাপ

ভিডিও

07 April, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 07 April, 2024, 11:00 am

বিপদের বন্ধু স্মার্ট ডিভাইস অ্যাপ

07 April, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 07 April, 2024, 11:00 am

জীবনকে সহজ করছে স্মার্টফোন। ঘরে বসেই মিলছে নানা সমস্যার সমাধান। রক্ষা করছে নানা বিপদ থেকে। ভূমিকা রাখছে স্বাস্থ্যসেবায়ও।

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

MOST VIEWED

Most Read

1
বাংলাদেশ

শুধু আলু নয়– উদ্যোক্তারা এখন পেঁয়াজ, গাজরের জন্যও কোল্ড স্টোরেজে বিনিয়োগ করছেন

2
আন্তর্জাতিক

ফোর্বসের তালিকার সর্বকনিষ্ঠ বিলিয়নিয়ার ব্রাজিলের ১৯ বছর বয়সী শিক্ষার্থী 

3
বাংলাদেশ

ঈদে টানা ৬ দিন ছুটি পাচ্ছেন সংবাদকর্মীরা

4
আন্তর্জাতিক

সঠিক চশমার ব্যবহার মানুষের আয় এক তৃতীয়াংশ পর্যন্ত বাড়াতে পারে: গবেষণা

5
খেলা

পাকিস্তানের অনুশীলন ক্যাম্পে যোগ দেওয়ায় পাঁচ বছর নিষিদ্ধ উসমান খান

6
অফবিট

১১১ বছর বয়সী এ ব্রিটিশ নাগরিক এখন বিশ্বের সবচেয়ে বয়স্ক ব্যক্তি, জানালেন তার দীর্ঘায়ুর রহস্য!