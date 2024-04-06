কারখানায় শ্রমিকদের জায়গা দখল করছে রোবট

ভিডিও

06 April, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 06 April, 2024, 11:00 am

কারখানায় বেড়ে চলেছে রোবট। খাবার থেকে গাড়ি উৎপাদন- সব ক্ষেত্রেই বাড়ছে এই প্রযুক্তির ব্যবহার। শঙ্কা রয়েছে, মানবকর্মীর স্থলে শতভাগ রোবট প্রতিস্থাপনের।

