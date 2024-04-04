প্রবাসীদের ঈদ আনন্দে বাধা টিকিটের উচ্চ মূল্য
পরিবারের সঙ্গে ঈদ করতে অনেকটা মুখিয়ে থাকেন প্রবাসীরা। প্রতি বছর ঈদুল ফিতর ও ঈদুল আযহার আগে অনেকেই ফিরতে চান দেশে। এবারও তার ব্যতিক্রম নয়।
