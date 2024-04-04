প্রবাসীদের ঈদ আনন্দে বাধা টিকিটের উচ্চ মূল্য

ভিডিও

04 April, 2024, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 11:00 pm

প্রবাসীদের ঈদ আনন্দে বাধা টিকিটের উচ্চ মূল্য

04 April, 2024, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 11:00 pm

পরিবারের সঙ্গে ঈদ করতে অনেকটা মুখিয়ে থাকেন প্রবাসীরা। প্রতি বছর ঈদুল ফিতর ও ঈদুল আযহার আগে অনেকেই ফিরতে চান দেশে। এবারও তার ব্যতিক্রম নয়।
 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

MOST VIEWED

Most Read

1
বাংলাদেশ

সারাহ ইসলামের কিডনি নেওয়া দ্বিতীয় নারী শামীমাও মারা গেলেন

2
বাংলাদেশ

৪ বিভাগে হিট অ্যালার্ট জারি, তাপমাত্রা ৪০ ডিগ্রি সেলসিয়াস ছাড়িয়ে যাওয়ার আশঙ্কা

3
বাংলাদেশ

ফোর্বসের বিলিয়নিয়ারের তালিকায় বাংলাদেশের আজিজ খান

4
বাংলাদেশ

‘আমার খালাস হইসে রে, আমি মুক্তি পাইসি এইবার’: খালাসের আনন্দে হাতকড়াসহ কোর্ট থেকে রাজুর দৌড়

5
বাংলাদেশ

এবার ভরদুপুরে বান্দরবানের থানচিতে সোনালী ও কৃষি ব্যাংকে ডাকাতি

6
অর্থনীতি

ছয় বছরে এনআরবিসি ব্যাংকের আমানত বেড়েছে চারগুণ