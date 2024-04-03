নারী উদ্যোক্তাদের স্টলে পাহাড়ি পণ্যের পসরা

ভিডিও

03 April, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 12:15 pm

নারী উদ্যোক্তাদের স্টলে পাহাড়ি পণ্যের পসরা

03 April, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 12:15 pm

পাহাড়ে বসবাসকারী ক্ষুদ্র নৃ-গোষ্ঠীর ঐতিহ্যবাহী প্রধান সামাজিক উৎসব বর্ষ বিদায় ও বর্ষ বরণ। এই উৎসব উপলক্ষেই রাঙামাটিতে হয়ে গেল বিজু, বিহু, বিষু, সাংগ্রাই, বৈসু, চাংক্রান মেলা।

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

MOST VIEWED

Most Read

1
বাংলাদেশ

ভারতের রপ্তানিকারকের বিল পরিশোধ না করে দণ্ডের মুখে সোনালী ব্যাংক

2
বাংলাদেশ

লোহিত সাগর সংকট: রপ্তানিতে এয়ার ফ্রেইট চার্জ বেড়েছে ১৫০%, দিনে বাড়তি খরচ ২০ কোটি টাকা

3
ফিচার

হাওরের অভিবাসী মহিষ তারা

4
বাংলাদেশ

'স্ত্রী টাকা নিয়ে পালিয়েছে, তারপর যৌতুকের দায়ে মামলা করেছে': প্রধানমন্ত্রীর সহযোগিতা চান সাবেক জল্লাদ শাহজাহান

5
বাংলাদেশ

নির্বাহী সম্পাদক সৈয়দ আশফাকুলকে অব্যাহতি দিলো ডেইলি স্টার

6
অর্থনীতি

আগামী অর্থবছর থেকে করের আওতায় আসতে পারে আইটি খাতের ২৭টি সেবা