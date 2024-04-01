১ বছরে কোকোর দাম বেড়েছে প্রায় আড়াই গুণ

১ বছরে কোকোর দাম বেড়েছে প্রায় আড়াই গুণ
৬ দশকের মধ্যে কোকোর সবচেয়ে বড় ঘাটতির মুখে পড়তে যাচ্ছে বিশ্ব। আর মাত্র ৩ মাসেই কোকোর দাম দ্বিগুণ হয়েছে বলে মনে করেন বাজার সংশ্লিষ্টরা।
