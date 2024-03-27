করাচির 'মিনি বাংলাদেশ'

পাকিস্তানের বন্দরনগরী করাচিতে একটি এলাকা পরিচিত 'মিনি বাংলাদেশ' নামে। এখানেই নিজেদের সংস্কৃতির কিছুটা ছোঁয়া খুঁজে পান দেশটির বাংলাভাষীরা।

