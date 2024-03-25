সুখের আশায় ভয়ংকর যাত্রা

ভিডিও

25 March, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 10:00 am

সুখের আশায় ইউরোপের পথে দীর্ঘ যাত্রা। কেউ হচ্ছেন সর্বস্বান্ত, কেউ হারাচ্ছেন প্রিয়জন। বলকান রুটে আসা অভিবাসী ও শরণার্থীদের নিয়ে দেখুন তথ্যচিত্র- 'রুটের নাম বলকান'।

