ঐতিহ্যবাহী প্রত্নতত্ব সম্পদ হিসেবে ঘোষণার পরও সংস্কার হয়নি আওকরা মসজিদ

ভিডিও

24 March, 2024, 03:00 am
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 03:00 am

ঐতিহ্যবাহী প্রত্নতত্ব সম্পদ হিসেবে ঘোষণার পরও সংস্কার হয়নি আওকরা মসজিদ

24 March, 2024, 03:00 am
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 03:00 am

মসজিদের নাম আওকরা। ১৭৬৬ সালে দিনাজপুরের খানসামা উপজেলার বেলান নদীরে তীরে এই উপাসনালয় নির্মাণ করেন মির্জা লাল বেগ।

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

MOST VIEWED

Most Read

1
বাংলাদেশ

ট্রান্সকম গ্রুপের সিইও সিমিন রহমান ও তার ছেলের বিরুদ্ধে ‘হত্যা’ মামলা ছোট বোনের

2
বাংলাদেশ

লক্ষ্মীপুরে তরুণদের উদ্যোগে ৬৫০-৬৭০ টাকায় গরুর মাংস

3
বাংলাদেশ

রাজশাহীর স্বল্প ব্যবহৃত ফ্লাইওভার: স্রেফ অর্থের অপচয়?

4
বিনোদন

জে-পপ, কে-পপের পর এবার দুনিয়া মাতাবে আই-পপ

5
বাংলাদেশ

এমভি আবদুল্লাহতে ভারী অস্ত্র বসিয়েছে জলদস্যুরা