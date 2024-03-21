পাসপোর্টবিহীন ভ্রমণ সুবিধায় পর্যটক বাড়ছে সিঙ্গাপুরে

ভিডিও

21 March, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2024, 07:59 pm

পাসপোর্টবিহীন ভ্রমণ সুবিধায় পর্যটক বাড়ছে সিঙ্গাপুরে

21 March, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2024, 07:59 pm

বিদেশি পর্যটকদের জন্য কী সুবিধা চালু করছে সিঙ্গাপুর সরকার? আসলেই কি পাসপোর্ট ছাড়া অন্য দেশ ভ্রমণ সম্ভব? কারা ভ্রমণ করতে পারবেন পাসপোর্ট ছাড়া?

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

MOST VIEWED

Most Read

1
আন্তর্জাতিক

ইন্টারমিটেন্ট ফাস্টিং হৃদ্‌রোগে মৃত্যুঝুঁকি বাড়াতে পারে: গবেষণা

2
অর্থনীতি

যে কারণে মাত্র একমাসে ব্যাংকের অতিরিক্ত তারল্য কমেছে ১৫,০০০ কোটি টাকা

3
অফবিট

৪ হাজার কোটি টাকার ঋণ কেলেঙ্কারিতে যাবজ্জীবন সাজা পাওয়া তানভীরের হাতে এত আংটি যে কারণে

4
বাংলাদেশ

এমভি আবদুল্লাহর মালিকপক্ষের সঙ্গে যোগাযোগ করেছে জলদস্যুরা

5
বাংলাদেশ

খুলে দেওয়া হল এলিভেটেড এক্সপ্রেসওয়ের কারওয়ানবাজার র‍্যাম্প

6
বাংলাদেশ

মশা তাড়াতে গিয়ে মশার আক্রমণের শিকার মন্ত্রী তাজুল, মেয়র আতিক