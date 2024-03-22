১ টাকার হোটেলে কী কী পাওয়া যায়?

১ টাকার হোটেলে কী কী পাওয়া যায়?
গাইবান্ধার পলাশবাড়ীতে ১ টাকার হোটেল খুলেছেন জুয়েল মিয়া। যেখানে ১ টাকায় পাওয়া যায় ইফতার সামগ্রী। এছাড়া ২০ টাকা এবং ২৫ টাকায় খাবারের প্যাকেজও রয়েছে এখানে।
