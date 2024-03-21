এক গ্রামেই সুলতানি আমলের ১৯ মসজিদ
১৯৯০-৯২ সালে বারোবাজারে খনন করে আবিষ্কৃত হয় সুলতানি শাসন আমলের ১৯ টি মসজিদ। এরমধ্যে ৭টি মাটির নিচে আংশিক দৃশ্যমান রয়েছে।
