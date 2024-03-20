এক বছরে ব্যাংক বহির্ভুত আর্থিক প্রতিষ্ঠানের ১৭.৩২% অ্যাকাউন্ট বন্ধ

ভিডিও

20 March, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2024, 07:00 pm

অনিয়ম ও দুর্নীতির কারণে ব্যাংক বহির্ভুত আর্থিক প্রতিষ্ঠানগুলোর ওপর থেকে আস্থা হারিয়েছেন গ্রাহক। ফলে এখান থেকে ধীরে ধীরে সরে যাচ্ছেন অনেকে।

