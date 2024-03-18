শিগগির ভারতে আসছে উড়ন্ত ট্যাক্সি

ভিডিও

18 March, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 18 March, 2024, 11:51 am

শিগগির ভারতে আসছে উড়ন্ত ট্যাক্সি

18 March, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 18 March, 2024, 11:51 am

সড়কে যানজট থাকলেও নির্দিষ্ট সময়ে গন্তব্যে পৌঁছাতে দেশটিতে আসছে ব্যাটারিচালিত উড়ন্ত ট্যাক্সি। যার নেপথ্যে আইআইটি মাদ্রাজের অ্যারোস্পেস ইঞ্জিনিয়ারিং ডিপার্টমেন্টের অধ্যাপক সত্য চক্রবর্তী।

