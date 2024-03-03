রিপাবলিকান প্রার্থী হবেন কে, জানা যাবে শিগগির

ভিডিও

03 March, 2024, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2024, 11:00 pm

রিপাবলিকান প্রার্থী হবেন কে, জানা যাবে শিগগির

03 March, 2024, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2024, 11:00 pm

রিপালিকানের অন্য প্রার্থীরা সাবেক প্রেসিডেন্ট ডোনাল্ড ট্রাম্পকে মনোনীত করলেও বেঁকে বসেছেন নিকি হ্যালি। তিনি এর শেষ দেখে নিতে চান।

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

MOST VIEWED

Most Read

1
বাংলাদেশ

ব্রহ্মপুত্রের বালুতে ‘হাজার কোটি’ টাকার খনিজ সম্পদের সন্ধান 

2
অর্থনীতি

ট্রান্সকম গ্রুপের সিইও সিমিন রহমানসহ ৩ জনের ওপর ভ্রমণ নিষেধাজ্ঞা চেয়েছে পিবিআই

3
বাংলাদেশ

ইমাম, মুয়াজ্জিন ও পুরোহিতরা সামাজিক নিরাপত্তা বেষ্টনীর আওতায় আসবেন: মন্ত্রিপরিষদ বিভাগ

4
বাংলাদেশ

১৭ ঘণ্টা পরও পুরোপুরি নেভেনি চট্টগ্রামে চিনির গুদামে লাগা আগুন

5
বাংলাদেশ

মালয়েশিয়াতে ট্রেনের ধাক্কায় ৩ বাংলাদেশির মৃত্যু

6
বাংলাদেশ

গাউসিয়া টুইন পিক টাওয়ারের ১৭টি রেস্তোরাঁই বন্ধ করে দিল রাজউক