যুদ্ধের খরচ মেটাতে হিমশীম খাচ্ছে ইসরায়েল

যুদ্ধের খরচ মেটাতে হিমশীম খাচ্ছে ইসরায়েল
গত বছরের শেষ প্রান্তিকের হিসাবের ভিত্তিতে যুদ্ধের কারণে ইসরায়েলের জিডিপি কমেছে প্রায় ১৯ শতাংশ। যা শুধু শেষ প্রান্তিকেই কমেছে ৫ শতাংশ।
