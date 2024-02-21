যুদ্ধের খরচ মেটাতে হিমশীম খাচ্ছে ইসরায়েল

ভিডিও

21 February, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 08:00 pm

যুদ্ধের খরচ মেটাতে হিমশীম খাচ্ছে ইসরায়েল

21 February, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 08:00 pm

গত বছরের শেষ প্রান্তিকের হিসাবের ভিত্তিতে যুদ্ধের কারণে ইসরায়েলের জিডিপি কমেছে প্রায় ১৯ শতাংশ। যা শুধু শেষ প্রান্তিকেই কমেছে ৫ শতাংশ।

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

MOST VIEWED

Most Read

1
অর্থনীতি

‘সিটি ব্যাংকের ফরেন কারেন্সি অ্যাকাউন্টধারীরা লাইফটাইম ফ্রি মেইনটেনেন্স সুবিধা পাবেন’

2
অর্থনীতি

ধীরগতির ৮ প্রকল্পে আটকে আছে বিশ্বব্যাংকের ১.৬ বিলিয়ন ডলার

3
ফিচার

ডালপুরি, ভেলপুরি, আলুপুরির নাম শুনেছেন, কিন্তু খ্যাতাপুরি?

4
বাংলাদেশ

সৌদি আরবের মসজিদে নববীর ইমাম পরিচয়ে প্রতারণা, ১৯ জনকে গ্রেপ্তার সিআইডির

5
আন্তর্জাতিক

কর্তৃপক্ষ বলছে ভুলে লটারি জিতেছেন, ৩৪০ মিলিয়ন ডলারের মামলা ঠুকলেন মার্কিন ব্যক্তি

6
অর্থনীতি

লিটারে ১০ টাকা কমছে সয়াবিন তেলের দাম