ডিসেম্বরে ক্রেডিট কার্ডে বিদেশে ৫৭৯ কোটি টাকা খরচ করেছে বাংলাদেশিরা

ভিডিও

21 February, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 12:09 pm

ডিসেম্বরে ক্রেডিট কার্ডে বিদেশে ৫৭৯ কোটি টাকা খরচ করেছে বাংলাদেশিরা

21 February, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 12:09 pm

বিদেশিরা বাংলাদেশে ক্রেডিট কার্ডের মাধ্যমে যে অর্থ খরচ করেন, তার তিন গুণের বেশি অর্থ বাংলাদেশিরা খরচ করেন বিশ্বের বিভিন্ন দেশে। 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

MOST VIEWED

Most Read

1
অর্থনীতি

‘সিটি ব্যাংকের ফরেন কারেন্সি অ্যাকাউন্টধারীরা লাইফটাইম ফ্রি মেইনটেনেন্স সুবিধা পাবেন’

2
অর্থনীতি

ধীরগতির ৮ প্রকল্পে আটকে আছে বিশ্বব্যাংকের ১.৬ বিলিয়ন ডলার

3
ফিচার

ডালপুরি, ভেলপুরি, আলুপুরির নাম শুনেছেন, কিন্তু খ্যাতাপুরি?

4
বাংলাদেশ

সৌদি আরবের মসজিদে নববীর ইমাম পরিচয়ে প্রতারণা, ১৯ জনকে গ্রেপ্তার সিআইডির

5
আন্তর্জাতিক

কর্তৃপক্ষ বলছে ভুলে লটারি জিতেছেন, ৩৪০ মিলিয়ন ডলারের মামলা ঠুকলেন মার্কিন ব্যক্তি

6
অর্থনীতি

লিটারে ১০ টাকা কমছে সয়াবিন তেলের দাম