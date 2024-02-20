জেলাভিত্তিক পিঠা উৎসবের ব্যতিক্রম আয়োজন ওমানে

20 February, 2024, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2024, 11:00 pm

বাংলাদেশের উৎসব আনন্দে মিশে আছে রকমারি পিঠা। পরবাসে দেশীয় ঐতিহ্যের স্বাদ নিতে সম্প্রতি পিঠা উৎসবের আয়োজন করে ওমান বাংলাদেশ সোশ্যাল ক্লাব।

