ভিডিও

কার্ডে বৈদেশিক মুদ্রা লেনদেনে রেকর্ড

ডিসেম্বরে কার্ডের মাধ্যমে বৈদেশিক মুদ্রার লেনদেন হয়েছে ৯২৯ কোটি টাকা—যা আগের বছরের একই সময়ের তুলনায় ৪৫.২৯ শতাংশ বেশি।

