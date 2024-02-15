কুয়েতি নারীরা কুকুর–বিড়ালে মনোযোগী, স্বামীতে অনীহা!

15 February, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2024, 12:55 pm

তেল সমৃদ্ধ দেশটিতে ২০২৩ সালে পোষা প্রাণী নিয়ে স্বামী-স্ত্রীর বিরোধের কারণে ৪০টি বিচ্ছেদের ঘটনা ঘটেছে। সংবাদমাধ্যম গালফ নিউজের এক প্রতিবেদনে এমন তথ্য দেওয়া হয়েছে।

