কুয়েতি নারীরা কুকুর–বিড়ালে মনোযোগী, স্বামীতে অনীহা!

কুয়েতি নারীরা কুকুর–বিড়ালে মনোযোগী, স্বামীতে অনীহা!
তেল সমৃদ্ধ দেশটিতে ২০২৩ সালে পোষা প্রাণী নিয়ে স্বামী-স্ত্রীর বিরোধের কারণে ৪০টি বিচ্ছেদের ঘটনা ঘটেছে। সংবাদমাধ্যম গালফ নিউজের এক প্রতিবেদনে এমন তথ্য দেওয়া হয়েছে।
