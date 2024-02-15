ভালবাসা দিবস ঘিরে সামর্থ্যের বাইরে চকলেট

ভিডিও

15 February, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 15 February, 2024, 09:00 am

এক গোছা ফুল আর এক বক্স চকলেট। ভালোবাসা দিবসের চেনা চিত্র। কিন্তু এই চেনা চিত্রের বদৌলতে বদলে গেছে বিশ্বব্যাপী চকলেটের বাজারের চিত্র।

