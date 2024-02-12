পাকিস্তানে সরকার গঠনে লাগবে জোট, চলছে দৌড়-ঝাঁপ

পাকিস্তানে সরকার গঠনে লাগবে জোট, চলছে দৌড়-ঝাঁপ
বৈঠকে দেশকে রাজনৈতিক অস্থিতিশীলতা থেকে রক্ষায় দুই পক্ষের মধ্যে মতৈক্য হয়েছে বলে পিএমএল-এনের এক বিবৃতিতে বলা হয়।
