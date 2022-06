অ্যাম্বার হার্ড বিশ্বের সবচেয়ে নিখুঁত চেহারার অধিকারী!  

Mathematics and art have a long history with each other. The Golden Ratio (~1.618) was known to Euclid, Pythagoras and has been used in ancient Egypt, Greece, in the Parthenon and the Mona Lisa. It appears in nature at the macroscopic and quantum level. Here is a golden spiral. pic.twitter.com/ow0HcaXR21— Fermat's Library (@fermatslibrary) September 17, 2018