'কেউ বিশ্বাস করবে না পুরুষেরা সহিংসতার শিকার', জনি ডেপকে উপহাস করেছিলেন অ্যাম্বার হার্ড 

Amber: 'Tell the world Johnny, tell the word', I Johnny Depp am I victim of domestic violence' she's just admitted to it then and there on an audio recording. And look at her face DROP when she hears that line! It's catching up too her #JusticeForJohhnyDepp pic.twitter.com/yjhGLQ7eNC— Ellie Leinster (@FragileEllie) April 25, 2022