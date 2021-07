‘তুফান’: ‘লাভ জিহাদে’র গল্প শোনাবেন ফারহান আখতার! টুইটারে বয়কটের ডাক

Today in Hindu-majority country of India, insult and mockery of Hindu Dharma, Hindu deities n Hindu customs is going on unabated through mediums like Web series, movies, social media and so on.



Unity of Hindus is the only way to stop These issues, so support 👇#BoycottToofaan pic.twitter.com/J5dfxarcSt— Suman H P (@Suman_H_P) July 10, 2021